USAID, Victorias LGU collaboration to upgrade local governance

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is partnering with the City Government of Victorias to implement the Cities for Enhanced Governance and Engagement (CHANGE) Project.

From January 22 to 23, USAID conducted an orientation meeting with the LGU to discuss the CHANGE Project, including the Local Governance Process (LGP) Democratization Continuum overview.

CHANGE Project is designed to strengthen the institutionalization of democratic governance through transforming values, behaviors, and processes in the local governance ecosystem.

Hence, the project involves the transformative change in policies and institutional processes that will heighten and support decentralization and democratic governance.

Following their introductory meeting, the LGU and USAID shall enter into a ceremonial signing of the memorandum of understanding to finally launch the CHANGE Project in Victorias. The MOU signing is slated to happen on March 12.

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez joined the event together with Councilors Derek Palanca, Teresita Bartolome, Audie Malaga, and Trisha Mae Majan, city department heads, and CSO representatives from the Local Health Board and Local School Board.

In his message, the City Mayor expressed his support for the said project, “We commit to supporting USAID and to your programs and services that we will be discussing here in Victorias City after the orientation […] Thank you, you have our full support and looking forward to this,” he said.

Furthermore, USAID City Government Coordinator Cecilia Isubal and Program Officer Jastene Simon led the two-day orientation meeting with the LGU. (PR)