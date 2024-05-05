USLS 1st Niprisaa overall champs

The University of St. La Salle won the 1st Negros Island Private Schools Athletic Association (Niprisaa) perpetual trophy.

They ended up with the most number of medals with 209. This includes 93 gold medals, 66 silver, and 50 bronze medals.

Br. Joaquin Severino Martinez and the athletes also received the championship trophy for women’s basketball during the closing and awarding ceremonies at the STI West Negros Gymnasium, Bacolod City, Friday afternoon, May 3.

The University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos ranked second in the overall medal tally with a total of 117 medals, having won 63 golds, 34 silvers and 20 bronzes in different events. UNO-R won the championship trophy in men’s football and women’s volleyball.

Colegio Sta. Ana de Victorias, meanwhile, raked in 20 golds, 19 silvers and 8 bronzes. They also won the championship in men’s basketball against Colegio San Agustin-Bacolod and also bested all other teams in men’s volleyball.

In his speech, Dr. Ryan Mark Molina, second vice president of the National Prisaa congratulated all the winners and participants.

He said the gathering of Negros Island’s athletes from 12 colleges and universities showed the entire Philippines that Negros Island is one of the best teams that Prisaa could ever have.

The upcoming National Prisaa games will be in Legazpi City, Albay from July 18 to 26.

“We will try our best to bring all the champions in the 1st Niprisaa to Legazpi City in July. One of the reasons why we’ve put up Niprisaa, is to come up with a brand new sports development program for the entire island. Ang gusto naton matabo nga ini ang aton association is an association that is able to build one another. Let us show the entire country that we are one team,” Moline said.*