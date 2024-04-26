USLS Comm senior launches initiative vs online sexual harassment

AB Communication studentYobelle Martir of the University of St. La Salle makes waves with her advocacy project "Beyond The Likes."

Part of her senior's project, the initiative is a crucial step in addressing the rising concerns of online sexual harassment and exploitation among young students while promoting online safety education.

“The internet has become an integral part of modern life, especially for the younger generation. However, this accessibility also brings along significant risks, particularly regarding online predators and inappropriate content,” Martir said.

Her project is a proactive approach aimed at raising awareness and educating minors about these dangers, ultimately striving to prevent future violations.

"Beyond The Likes" doesn't just scratch the surface; it delves deep into the intricacies of online safety, teaching children how to identify red flags and navigate the digital world securely, she said.

As project proponent, she understands that while her project may not undo past violations, it can equip young individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to protect themselves moving forward.

As part of her advocacy, she recently conducted room-to-room discussions at Kabankalan Catholic College, engaging with grades 6 and 7 students on crucial topics such as online safety which highlighted the significance of being cautious while using the internet and understanding the potential risks involved.

The talk also taught students how to recognize warning signs of online predators or harmful content, reporting predators safely, and provided information on whom to reach out to in case of encountering online harassment or exploitation.

Throughout these discussions, she engaged with six sections, each comprising more than 40 students.

Her interactive sessions not only raised awareness but also encouraged open dialogue and proactive measures among the participants.

She also shared her thoughts on the project, stating, "It's crucial to instill a sense of responsibility and awareness early on. By empowering young students with the knowledge and tools to navigate the online world safely, we can work towards creating a safer digital environment for everyone."

"Beyond The Likes" has garnered support and recognition for its proactive stance on online safety and prevention of sexual harassment.

Her dedication and passion for this cause serve as an inspiration, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in safeguarding our youth in today's digital age. (PR)