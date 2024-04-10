USLS Comm student advocates for animal welfare in senior project

Brought by the closeness of animals, specifically, cats and dogs, to his heart, Leonil Espinosa, a 4th-Year AB Communication student enrolled at the University of St. La Salle, pursued an advocacy which is close to him and that is promoting animal welfare and to combat against animal abuse and cruelty.

Like human beings, animals also deserve the right to live and to receive their daily needs without experiencing harm or pain.

The advocacy's efforts and the proponent's dedication were further strengthened brought about by the timely and relevant recent cases of animal abuse and cruelty happening around the country.

Among the numerous initiatives of this project are organizing a free Spay and Neuter event, an Anti-Rabies Vaccination Drive, and launching the animal help desk in every barangay hall around Bacolod City to help facilitate animal abuse cases and reports to the police station through filing an ordinance to the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The primary audience of the advocacy are the dog and cat owners ages 18 years old and above of Brgy. Mansilingan and a secondary audience which are the dog and cat owners 18 years and above of Bacolod City.

The project will run starting the month of March until April and will be promoted on a platform with a wide reach and audience engagement such as Facebook and will be in the form of tri-media outputs, covering a print press release, radio, and television.

To make the advocacy flourish and a complete success that will leave sustainable, impactful, and appropriate marks in the community and society, the project proponent formed a partnership with the City Veterinary Office and the Community Animal Rescue Efforts (CARE), Inc., an animal welfare advocate organization operating in Bacolod City. (PR)