USLS confers a Signum Lasallianum prestigious award to a Bacolodnon

The University of St. La Salle Bacolod has honored a Signum Lasallianum award to Ginnette Yanson-Dumancas on November 5, 2024, who made a significant contribution to the La Sallian community.

The Signum Lasallianum Award is an institutional recognition by USLS conferred upon individuals or institutions that have positively impacted the Lasallian community and inspired others to embody the ideals of its founder, St. John Baptist De La Salle.

Ginnette Yanson-Dumancas is a true lay partner in the shared mission of Lasallian education for the youth and in providing various forms of assistance and support to the Church, the local community, and the country through her benevolence and leadership in various capacities and opportunities for service.

She has supported the Lasallian Educational Mission in Negros by helping fund the Charles Dumancas Science and Technology Hall of the USLS Integrated School, one of the best-equipped science and technology laboratory facilities for basic education in the province, and has generously offered assistance to the programs and services of the USLS Bahay Pag-asa Youth Center for many years as a benefactor.

She is an active partner and member of the Board of Trustees of Kalipay Negrense Foundation, a non-profit organization working for the causes of disadvantaged children, the neglected, abandoned, homeless, malnourished, and abused- through various services and programs including residential care facilities for the underprivileged, manifesting her concern toward the marginalized through her generosity of time, talent, and treasure.

Stirred by a deep regard for the welfare of the Diocese of Bacolod, she and her mother, Mrs. Olivia Yanson, provide much-needed support for the repair and renovation of the San Sebastian Cathedral, seminaries, churches, and facilities in several local church communities.

Ginnette Yanson-Dumancas has initiated and spearheaded medical missions and outreach activities, among other humanitarian efforts, and actively participated in civic-oriented projects- exemplary contributions that have made a significant and positive impact on the lives of others, especially those in the fringes of our society.

As a successful businesswoman, she remains kind, generous, and fair to all her employees, while instilling in them the right values and nurturing their potential, thereby contributing to their personal and professional growth for them to become productive and responsible citizens of this country.

Wherefore, in recognition of her exemplary life-witnessing values of faith, zeal for service, and communion in mission, the Board of Trustees of the University of St. La Salle is honored to confer Ginnette Yanson-Dumancas the Signum Lasallian Award given last 5th day of November 2024 in Bacolod City, Philippines.