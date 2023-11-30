USLS-IS basic ed program gets PAASCU level 3 re-accreditation

The University of St. La Salle - Integrated School has been granted Level III Resurvey Status for its basic education program by the Philippine Accrediting Association of Schools, Colleges, and Universities (PAASCU), valid until Nov. 2028.

This Level III Resurvey Status recognizes the sustained quality of education provided by the University of St. La Salle-Integrated School, affirming its adherence to the rigorous standards set by PAASCU.

“This achievement underscores our collective efforts and steadfast commitment to delivering Lasallian Christian education of the highest quality,” USLS Basic Education Principal Baldomero Defensor Jr. said.

Meanwhile, Liceo De La Salle - Senior High School has successfully completed the Preliminary Survey Visit for the Senior High School Program and is now eligible for a Formal Survey in the next school year.

The USLS Basic Education Unit takes pride in this achievement and extends its appreciation to administrators, faculty and staff, students, parents, alumni, and community partners for this milestone.

These triumphs signify the ongoing commitment of the University of St. La Salle, not just in providing quality Christian education but also in creating better futures for its students. (PR)