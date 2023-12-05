USLS is top NegOcc school in Nov. 2023 nursing board exam

The College of Nursing of the University of St. La Salle has emerged as the leading nursing school in Negros Occidental, achieving an impressive 97.01 percent overall passing rate in the November 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination.

Results from the Professional Regulation Commission also revealed that the University's first-time takers secured an outstanding 98.05 percent success rate, surpassing the national average of 80 percent.

The University is proud to welcome 260 new Lasallian Nurses into the healthcare workforce, marking a significant contribution to the nation's pool of qualified healthcare professionals.

"We are blessed to have produced one of the largest numbers of passers and new nurses in the Philippines," College of Nursing Dean Toni-An Lachica said.

This recent achievement further solidifies the University's standing as one of the leading institutions for nursing in the country.

The USLS College of Nursing's continuous commitment to excellence ensures the development of highly qualified and competent healthcare professionals, contributing significantly to the nation's healthcare sector. (PR)