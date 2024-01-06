UST Lady Booters holds 10-day camp in San Carlos

At least 30 members of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Women’s Football Team made a courtesy visit to San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo this afternoon, Jan. 5, at his office.

UST Women’s Football Coach Prescila Rubio said they are in the city to hold their 10-day football camp in preparation for the upcoming University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 which will be held in Manila this February 2024.

Rubio added they chose San Carlos as the venue since it is known for better football facilities. She also thanked the mayor for the warm welcome.

The team will have tune-up games with San Carlos Selection Team, Tañon College Football Team, and Colegio de Santo Tomas-Recoletos (CST-R) football players.

Mayor Gustilo told the visiting players to enjoy their stay and the hospitality of the Sancarloseños.

Present during the visit were UST Coach Din Cabrera, San Carlos City Negros Football Club (SCCNFC) President Pocholo Yuvienco, San Carlos City Sports Office in-Charge Jesus Facundo Combate Jr., and Football Coaches Virgilio Subrado Jr. and Jae Marie Abuan. (PR)