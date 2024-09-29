USWAG ILONGO distributes educational Assistance in 5th district

USWAG ILONGO Partylist Rep. James "Jojo" Ang led the distribution of educational Assistance to about 7,000 scholars in the fifth district of the province over the weekend.

Ang said the educational Assistance program is their joint project with Fifth District Rep. Emilio Yulo.

The distribution was held at the Himamaylan Gym and was also attended by Mayor Raymund Tongson, Board Member Joben Alonso, and other local officials.

Meanwhile, Ang revealed plans to also implement on Negros Occidental the " One Town, One Project" which they already started in Iloilo.

He also revealed plans to build sports facilities in every district.

Meanwhile, Yulo said he has allocated P10 million annually for another scholarship program in his district. This also includes assistance for senior high schools and graduates who will take exams and yearbook assistance. (TDE)