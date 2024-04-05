Validation process delays release of cash assistance to farmers affected by drought

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the validation process is delaying the release of cash assistance for farmers affected by drought due to El Niño phenomenon in the province.

Lacson said Thursday, April 4, that if he has his way, he wanted to release the assistance immediately.

"It is the process that is slowing it down," the governor added.

The provincial government has committed to release P2,000 in cash assistance to farmers in the province affected by the ongoing drought.

Lacson said the list is with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) which is conducting a validating process.

"They are very careful with the releasing," he pointed out.

He added, “The moment we could release the first batch, it will be continuous already.”

Damage to rice and corn crops in Negros Occidental hit P97,788,037 as of March 27, a report by the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist showed.

Damage to rice crops was pegged at P93,059,227.56 while damage to corn reached P4,737,809. 89.

A total of 136 barangays, 2,585 farmers and 2,189.06 hectares of rice land in the province were affected by the drought.*