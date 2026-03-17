Vallacar Transit enforces fare increase

THE Vallacar Transit Inc. announced that it will implement an additional fare increase for passengers per kilometer in every route.

The management said in a statement on March 16, 2026, that this adjustment is also mandated by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) amid the unstable movement of fuel cost in the world market caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

As fuel remains one of the primary expenses in bus operations, the management said the continuous oil price hikes have made it necessary for the company to follow corresponding adjustments in fares in order to sustain daily operations.

The grant of provisional increase was made by virtue of Section 16 of CA 146, otherwise known as Public Service Act, as amended, and Section 5 of Executive Order 202.

Despite these challenges, Vallacar Transit Inc. remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and efficient transportation services to the riding public, the management said.

It added that the fare adjustment will help ensure that our buses continue to operate regularly while maintaining proper maintenance, safety standards, and quality service for our passengers.

The management said the updated fare matrix reflecting the new rates will be posted at our terminals and inside our buses for the guidance of all passengers.

"We sincerely ask for the understanding and continued support of the public as we work to maintain dependable transportation services amid rising operational costs. Thank you for your continued patronage, and we wish everyone a safe and comfortable journey," it added. (MAP)