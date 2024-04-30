Valuing volunteerism in Sagay

In echoing Taylor Swift's timeless anthem, "the best things in life are free," I found profound resonance as a volunteer for the Treasures of Sagay Community Outreach Program (TOSCOP).

This non-profit organization, spearheaded by the visionary Myrah Flor Fernandez Hapitan since 2012, together with TOSCOP's Human Resource Manager, Divina Dosejo and Communications Officer, Swenly Sotelo, stand as a beacon of hope for communities in need.

Recently, TOSCOP embarked on a transformative mission to schools nestled in Suyac and Molocaboc islands, and the highlands of Brgy. Malubon in Sagay City, Negros Occidental.

Our goal? To support the 'Adopt a School' program by providing essential school supplies and hygiene kits, ensuring the continuity of education for deserving students.

The journey was laborious, navigating treacherous waves and enduring sweltering heat for hours to reach three schools. However, amidst these challenges, the gentle and hopeful faces of awaiting students renewed our purpose. Their eagerness reminded us of the impact our presence could have on their lives.

During our outreach, we encountered dedicated teachers who brave daily sea voyages to impart knowledge to our youth, and resilient parents striving against financial odds to secure their children's education. A heartfelt salute is owed to these unsung heroes whose dedication fuels our mission.

This experience serves as a touching reminder of our collective power to shape a brighter future for underprivileged children. Every act of kindness, no matter how small, contributes to creating a more equitable world. Our assistance could pave the way for a beautiful tomorrow for the younger generation, embodying Taylor Swift's sentiment that the most valuable moments in life come without a price tag.

As we reflect on these priceless experiences—the smiles of grateful students, the appreciation from educators and parents, and the passion that propels our volunteerism—it's evident that true fulfillment lies in giving back to our communities.

To those inspired to join our cause, I encourage you to visit TOSCOP's Facebook page and discover how you can contribute to this noble endeavor. Together, let's continue to champion the belief that the best things in life are indeed free, especially when shared with those in need.*