Vegetation causes unscheduled power interruptions-NEPC

Most of the unscheduled power interruptions are caused by vegetation, Negros Electric and Power Corp. (NEPC) said.

This refers to branches/twigs of trees that touch sang power lines of electricity.

That resulted in the disconnection of feeder breakers that serve as protection for the whole system.

"If this happens, our teams are manually doing the location search of such incident," NEPC said.

Trimming is immediately done before the breaker is fixed to avoid a repeat situation.

NEPC said the latest inspection and survey of the feeder lines, more than 1,800 vegetation in the whole franchise area are being cleared by their line teams.

Meanwhile, NEPC extended assistance to the affected families of fire that razed Baragnay2, Bacolod City on July 31.

The assistance given includes rice and grocery items.

Punong Barangay Imelda Banguanga led her constituents in receiving assistance.(TDE)