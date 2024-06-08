Vendors ask council to hold night market at BCGC

The Micro Bacolod Vendors Organization (MBVO) has asked the City Council to allow them to conduct a night market every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the back area of the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) and in front of a Call Center building.

Councilor Celia Matea Flor, the chairperson of the City Council committee on markets, said yesterday they received a letter from MBVO president Marife Fernandez requesting them to conduct a night market in said areas every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

However, she said the back portion of BCGC was owned by a private lot donor of the city.

“We don’t have jurisdiction in the said area, and we also have an existing order from the City Mayor’s Office to clear the portion along the Call Center building road,” she added.

Flor noted that it’s the policy of the lot donor to disallow vendors at the BCGC.

“If we allow them, it’s a violation of the lot donation to the city government,” Flor said.

She said the lot donation of the Gonzaga family was only up to the legislative building of the city.

“So we cannot allow them to sell at the back of the BCGC,” she added.

Flor disclosed that the existing vendors selling at the back of the BCGC should be regulated by the private lot donor and not the city.*