Vendors at Bacolod Vendor’s Plaza to get financial aid

The City Government of Bacolod will release the financial assistance to the affected vendors at the Bacolod Vendor’s Plaza this week so that the contractor of SM Prime Holdings Inc. can start the development of the Manokan Country, City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting Jr. said Tuesday, April 23.

Ting said Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has already agreed to give financial assistance to the vendors who are not qualified for a relocation site.

He said the cash assistance will be distributed by the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD).

He added that the affected vendors will receive P10,000 each.

Aside from the vendors, at least 60 houses in Barangay 12 will also be affected by the development of Manokan Country and they will be given a relocation site in Abada Escay in Barangay Vista Alegre.

He said some residents of Barangay 10 are also affected by the development of Manokan Country.

“The qualified residents will avail themselves of a relocation site in Barangay Abada Escay,” he added.

Ting noted that the contractor of SM Prime already put their fence at the Bacolod Vendor’s Plaza, but the vendors are still operating inside the building.

“Once they receive their financial assistance, they should vacate the area,” Ting said.

On October 20, 2023, the city government of Bacolod signed a contract agreement with SM Prime for the redevelopment of the iconic Manokan Country.

The SM Prime has already turned over P131.89 million to the city government for the redevelopment of the iconic Manokan Country.

They will develop the Bacolod Vendor’s Plaza towards the Manokan Country and Commission on Elections (Comelec) structures.*