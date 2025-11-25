‘Verbena’ displaces 395 families in Bacolod City

AROUND 398 families composed of 1,689 individuals have been displaced by flooding in Bacolod City as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, November 25, 2025, due to the strong winds and heavy rains brought by Tropical Depression “Verbena,” Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) records showed.

The affected families were evacuated from the areas of Bredco Port, Barangays 2, 3, 10, 14, 18, 35, 36, Bata, Banago, Mansilingan, Pahanocoy, Taculing, Sum-ag, Cabug, Montevista, Alijis, and Singcang-Airport.

The DSSD and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) provided relief packs to the affected families that are temporarily staying at various evacuation centers.

The office of Bacolod City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez also delivered food packs to various flood affected barangays.

The Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, including Bacolod City, also suspended work Tuesday, November 25, 2025, due to Verbena.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said work at the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental is suspended on Tuesday due to bad weather.

However, he said offices involved in emergency response, disaster risk reduction and management, health and social welfare services, maintenance of peace and order, and other essential services shall continue to operate to ensure the safety and welfare of the public.

In Bacolod City, Mayor Greg Gasataya also said that pursuant to Executive Order 74-A, work in government offices in Bacolod City is suspended Tuesday, November 25, 2025, due to Red Alert status of Bacolod City and Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 1 brought about by Tropical Depression Verbena.

However, he said government offices offering basic, vital and health services, preparedness and response duties must continue to operate to ensure continued essential government functions.

He added that the suspension of work in private companies and offices is highly encouraged and left to the discretion of their respective heads. (MAP)