Bacolod

Veteran broadcaster, journalist celebrates diamond year

Photos by Carla N. Cañet
Her circle of friends in this table
The birthday celebrant Elsie Jolingan flanked by her friends--former Bacolod City mayors Monico Puentevella and Evelio Leonardia.
Former mayor Evelio Leonardia with Harold Geronimo of Megaworld and some friends.
Former Bacolod City Mayor Evelio Leonardia, Elsa Leonardia, Kara Leonardia and some guests during the birthday celebration.
Jolingan, La-arni Aguilar and Roger Aguilar and former Bacolod City mayor Monico Puentevella.
The Kulay Pikata singers
Broadcaster and journalist Elsie Jolingan celebrated her 75th birthday at Chalet, L'Fisher Hotel, Bacolod City on March 23, 2024.

Her circle of friends from various sectors of the community came to greet her on her special day.

Being Past President of the Negros Press Club, Jolingan has built friendships among the circles of politicians, civic organizations, business and of course her family and relatives.

Jolingan was joined by former Bacolod City mayors Evelio Leonardia and Monico Puentevella; councilor Em Ang; former council member Sonya Verdeflor, who is also a past president of the Rotary Club of Bacolod East where Jolingan also served as past president; Harold Geronimo of Megaworld; fellow media practitioner; and her classmates, friends, among others.

Jolingan was all smiles during her celebration seeing her friends celebrating with her.

Her daughter, Renei, who is abroad, made sure that there is a birthday celebration for her Nanay whom she dearly loves.

She greeted her Nanay, "Today, it's all about HER. The diamond woman who shines brighter with each passing year, celebrating her remarkable 75th birthday. Here's to a lifetime of brilliance, grace, and endless sparkle! Happiest birthday to my SUPERHERO! Salamat sa tanan Nanay, palangga ka namun! Enjoy your celebration!"

Jolingan had many of her friends and family wished her good health and more years to celebrate.

The Kulay Pikata singers serenade the guests that made the celebration meaningful as they performed timeless music. *

