Vice Gov commends Negros Power

Negros Occidental Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer commended Negros Power and expressed optimism that the new distribution utility would offer improved service delivery, including affordable rates and prompt resolution of consumer issues.

Ferrer made the statement after Negros Electric and Power Corporation (Negros Power) recently unveiled its temporary office in Bacolod City, signaling its readiness to commence operations pending approval from the national government.

It is located on the 2nd floor of Robinsons East Mall, Burgos Avenue, Brgy. Villamonte will house its corporate and operation employees and customer care center.

Roel Castro, President and Chief Executive Officer of Negros Power, emphasized the company's commitment to serving consumers from day one, ensuring that their needs and concerns are addressed promptly. Castro stated, "The opening of this office signifies our dedication to fulfilling our commitments to consumers. This office represents our headquarters and the consumers' space." Collaborating with Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) partner Central Negros Electric Cooperative (CENECO), Negros Power expressed confidence in its preparedness to deliver efficient services to the public

Bacolod City Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran echoed these sentiments, anticipating a transition to a more reliable, efficient, and cost-effective power supply for consumers.

Negros Power has made significant strides in preparation for its operational launch, including the procurement of essential electrical materials, training of employees and 24/7 helpline staff, and reinforcement of its vehicle fleet from a sister company - MORE Power. These initiatives aim to ensure a seamless transition and readiness to serve electric consumers in Central Negros effectively.

With the franchise law of Negros Power already approved by Congress and pending presidential endorsement, Roel Castro anticipates operations to commence by August of this year. The company's proactive measures and collaborative efforts with stakeholders reflect its commitment to delivering high-quality and reliable power services to the region.

The office opening was held last Thursday and attended by the leaders of consumer and business groups, CENECO managers, directors and employees, and other stakeholders.(TDE)