Vice Mayor backs cash rewards for informants to solve killings

Bacolod City Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran has expressed support for the plan of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to provide a cash reward to any credible informants on unsolved killings in the city.

" It's a good move to solve the killing incidents in Bacolod," Familiaran said.

He said it's one way to deter the crimes and will encourage the community to participate by giving information about the criminalities that happened within their barangays.

He added the city can get the budget from the city's intelligence fund and the City Council is always ready to support the program of the mayor.

Benitez earlier agreed on the proposal of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) officer-in-charge Colonel Joeresty Coronica to provide a cash reward to any credible informants on unsolved killings.

The mayor will announce the amount after conferring with Coronica.

Moreover, Familiaran said it was a big challenge to Coronica to maintain the good image of BCPO during the leadership of former BCPO director Colonel Noel Aliño.

He said BCPO earlier topped in Western Visayas in the implementation of the peace and order program.

" His performance should be at par with Aliño and it's a big a challenge for him to do better than the former city director," he added./ MAP