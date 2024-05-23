Victims, survivors, CICLs, peer helpers in Himamaylan receive cash aid

Over P246,000 worth of financial assistance were recently released to 47 victims, survivors, children in conflict with the law (CICL) and peer helpers of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Himamaylan City.

Held at the city hall ground floor last May 6, the City SWD Office and Office of the City Mayor assisted in the release of the cash aid to a total of 14 college peer helpers and 32 beneficiaries classified as victims, survivors, and CICLs by DSWD.

“Whether they are in conflict with the law or have surmounted distressing experiences, we need to help our children and youth find hope,” said Mayor Raymund Tongson.

It is heartwarming, said Tongson, that some of our beneficiaries plan to use the financial assistance to start a business and start a new chapter in their lives.

He added that the city government will continuously support its youth through academic, pyschosocial, and livelihood programs.

Tongson also urged young Himamaylanons who are undergoing distress, abuses, bullying, or are involved in illegal activities to seek help from the city government through the CSWDO and the local police station.

“Every youth deserves a second chance. All they have to do is ask for help or report incedences,” Tongson said.

While the local authorities are mobilized to roll-out services and enforce the law, “we need all the help we can get,” said the city mayor.

At the end of the day, Tongson added, “we need our youth to help us help themselves.” (PR)