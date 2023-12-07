Victorias BJMP rehab program draws community support

Victorias City Jail successfully initiated its Katatagan, Kalusugan at Damayan ng Komunidad (KKDK) Program with the participation of 10 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) and their families, alongside key stakeholders, last December 4.

City Jail Warden JCINSP Jumcarvi Rosales welcomed the participants and guests through a message, followed by an insightful overview of the KKDK Program by JO1 Charles Padernal who emphasized the vital role of PDL family members in the rehabilitation process.

Assistant Regional Director JSSUPT Marie Rose Laguyo, delivered an encouraging message and highlighted the importance of continuous support from both local government and PDL families in the success of the program.

CLGOO Stephanie Almira expressed relentless support for the KKDK Program on behalf of the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council.

Additionally, Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III reaffirmed the City's commitment to the jail bureau's initiatives.

The event concluded with a token of gratitude presented to the esteemed guests, thanking them for their support in making the launch a success, with a photo opportunity to commemorate the occasion. (PR)