Victorias City advocates responsible pet ownership

‘PAWSHION SHOW.’ A total of 18 pairs paraded the catwalk during the “Pawshion Show” at Barangay XIX-A organized by the Victorias City Veterinary Office and the Canetown Homeowners Association.
‘PAWSHION SHOW.’ A total of 18 pairs paraded the catwalk during the “Pawshion Show” at Barangay XIX-A organized by the Victorias City Veterinary Office and the Canetown Homeowners Association.VICTORIAS CIO PHOTO
Victorias City through the Office of the City Veterinarian organized a ‘Pawshion Show’ at the Barangay XIX-A Covered Court, last December 8.

The Canetown Homeowners Association (CHA) led by their president, Enrico Besana collaborated with the City Veterinary Office for the event in celebration of their Barangay Fiesta.

Eighteen participants showcased their creativity through inspired dog costumes, turning the event into a vibrant display of canine fashion.

Beyond the visual spectacle, the Pawshion Show aimed to promote Responsible Pet Ownership among the community members.

As part of the festivities, the City Veterinary Office provided essential services, offering free deworming, free anti-rabies vaccination, and free vitamins.

This event highlighted the city's commitment to both style and substance, reinforcing responsible pet care values. (PR)

