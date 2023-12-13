Victorias City awards best barangay VAW desks

As part of the ongoing 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women (VAW), Victorias City Government awarded the Best Barangay VAW Desks during the regular flag-raising ceremony at the City Public Plaza, Dec. 11.

Barangay XII won first place and received a cash prize of Php 10,000, represented by VAWC Desk Officer Leslie Bacay together with Punong Barangay Gary Bacay, and Kagawad Felix Ganate.

Second place was awarded to Barangay XX which received a cash prize of Php 8,650, represented by VAWC Desk Officer Minerva Mirasol together with Punong Barangay Hugo Millard Tirambulo, and Kagawad Randy Hinoo.

Barangay V was awarded third place and received a cash prize of Php 7,500, represented by VAWC Desk Officer Visitacion Calida together with Punong Barangay Romulo Undar, and Kagawad Juliet Roa.

DILG CGLOO Stephanie Almira, City Social Welfare and Development Officer Joy Reunir, RSW, and Focal Person on Women and Family Welfare Program Joyce Liza spearheaded the awarding for the Top 3 Barangays.

Additionally, Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III along with the city councilors led the awarding of the SP Resolutions.

Renato Catalan Chavez, a casual worker from Victorias City Commercial Center was given commendation for his honesty and integrity after returning a wallet containing cash to its owner.

Moreover, the Victorias City Chorale received a keyboard instrument, courtesy of Board Member Juvy Pepello which will be used for their regular practices and in some events.(PR)