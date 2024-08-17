Victorias City broadens support for promotion of obstacle sports

The City of Victorias in Negros Occidental broadened its support for the promotion of obstacle sports by formally collaborating with the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) as it hosts the region’s biggest obstacle course racing (OCR) challenge dubbed Sidlak OCR 2024 on Aug. 24.

The upcoming race is the second obstacle sports event organized by the northern Negros city after the first ultimate OCR held in September last year.

This time, Victorias City entered into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the POSF, the national governing body for the sport of obstacle racing, to implement a comprehensive program on obstacle sports, including training, seminars, and educational sessions as parallel activities during the Sidlak OCR 2024.

“It is important to organize sports activities to hone homegrown athletes who can become future champions,” Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez said in a statement on Thursday.

Benitez signed the agreement with POSF president Alberto Agra during a ceremony held at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City on Wednesday to seal the partnership aimed at further promoting sports tourism in Victorias, aligned with the city’s goal to encourage community health wellness and engagement through sports and physical activities.

“We entered into a MOA with Victorias to promote obstacle sports in the city. This is part of the Obstacle Sports-for-all-Everywhere initiative of POSF,” Agra said.

Last month, the Victorias National High School was named one of the first batch of 10 schools in the country that introduced obstacle sports into its Physical Education curriculum.

Benitez also signed the MOA with RaceYa chief executive officer Christine Ferrera to provide digital solutions and management of other technical aspects of major sporting events in the city, including the Sidlak OCR, Kalamayan Trail Run, and Kadalag-an Duathlon. (PNA)