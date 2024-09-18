Victorias City harnesses solar power for clean, reliable water supply

The City of Victorias in Negros Occidental is harnessing solar power to deliver water supply in one of its communities as a step towards the development of a sustainable and renewable water source for government structures in the city.

The more than PHP9 million solar water system project, developed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), is set to benefit at least 100 residents of Barangay XIV after its inauguration over the weekend.

Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez said the initiative aims to provide the growing community with a clean, safe, and reliable water supply powered by renewable solar energy.

“It is smart, sustainable, and environment-friendly, positioning Victorias as a model for water security and sustainable development,” he said in a statement on Monday.

The solar water system has an elevated water tank, a powerhouse facility, and solar panels.

Benitez said he sees that in the future, renewable systems and solar energy will power the water system at the New Government Site, other government buildings, and barangay halls.

The project, unveiled with a commemorative marker, was implemented through the Office of former Third District Representative, now Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Director-General Jose Francisco Benitez, with funding from the General Appropriations Act of 2023.

During the inauguration, Benitez signed the certificate of acceptance and Engineer II Bennil Juele of the DPWH Negros Occidental First District Engineering Office turned over the key of responsibility to the mayor as well.

Benitez and Victorias City Water District (VCWD) general manager Abraham De Dios Jr. signed the deed of donation and acceptance to formalize the transfer to the VCWD the solar pumping station facility, which stands on a donated land owned by the family of VCWD chairman Jose Ma. Valentin Garcia. (PNA)