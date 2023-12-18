Victorias City inaugurates renovated commercial center

The City Government of Victorias led by Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez inaugurated the newly repaired and improved Victorias Commercial Center (VCC), December 16.

In his welcome message, Mayor Javi revealed that this is the first major renovation project of VCC.

Governor Eugenio Jose "Bong" Lacson graced the inauguration ceremony along with Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III, city councilors, Atty. Lindolf De Castro, and department heads.

LGU Victorias allocated P10 million for the project under the 20% Development Fund, encompassing exterior wall painting, an efficient electrical metering system, and the replacement of damaged doors.

Additionally, the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental also provided a Financial Assistance Fund amounting to Php 15 million which has facilitated essential improvements, such as the replacement of roofing and the rehabilitation of comfort rooms in the food court area.

“The Provincial Government is very happy that we were able to contribute to the renovation of the Victorias Commercial Center," Lacson shared.

The renovation of VCC not only marks the introduction of a new commercial space but also serves as a symbol of Victorias City’s resilience and commitment to progress, poised to elevate the economic landscape and quality of life in the city. (PR)