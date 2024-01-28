Victorias City Jail to fortify livelihood, rehabilitation programs

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP)- Victorias City Jail led by City Jail Warden JCINSP Jumcarvi Rosales paid their New Year’s call to Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez where they discussed the continuous improvement of the city’s livelihood and rehabilitation programs for Persons Deprived of Liberty.

This exemplifies the BJMP and LGU’s shared commitment to maintaining a drug-cleared and drug-free jail facility and anticipating more collaborations in the future for the betterment of the well-being of the personnel and PDLs.

JCINSP Rosales, during their courtesy call on January 16, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the City Mayor and the LGU for their invaluable support and commitment to the welfare and development plans and programs of the Victorias City Jail.

Furthermore, the City Jail Warden introduced JO1 Christian Gacela and JO1 Anthony Miguel, the two newly assigned jail officers at the facility to the City Mayor.

Both parties underscored the significance of fostering a strengthened partnership to achieve and uphold public safety and peace and order in the community.

Assistant Warden SJO2 Daryl Dichoso, Chief Liaison Officer and Paralegal Officer SJO2 Lunil John Banaylo, and Unit Jail Nurse JO1 Leo A Rabacca also joined the New Year’s Call. (PR)