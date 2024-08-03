Victorias City makes significant strides in LGU digital innovation

The City of Victorias in Negros Occidental is making significant strides in digital governance by collaborating with a mobile commerce services company for an expanded program to further empower the local government unit (LGU), micro, small and medium enterprises, and its residents.

“It is our vision to have a digitally inclusive and innovative city, where all will benefit from the advantages of going digital,” Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez said in a statement on Thursday.

After sealing a partnership with G-Xchange Inc., the operator of GCash money service, on Wednesday, the northern Negros city becomes the first LGU in the country to sign up for DigiCities, which aims to equip local governments and businesses with the essential tools needed in their digital shift.

In May last year, Victorias City was among the first LGUs in Western Visayas to partner with G-Xchange Inc. for the digital payment of taxes and government fees through the GCash platform.

Such partnership led to the growth of GCash account holders in the city, with tangible results, including the integration of GCash payments for vendors and tricycle drivers, capacity building for city departments, and financial literacy training for employees.

Alongside the DigiCities program, Benitez and G-Xchange representatives also signed the implementing agreement for Citizen Card, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region that will allow Victoriasanons to access LGU services and transact with the city government.

The latest collaboration is seen to equip Victorias City with cutting-edge digital tools and expertise to revolutionize service delivery, foster financial inclusion, and create a future-ready community.

“I congratulate the City Treasurer’s Office and thank everyone in the LGU for their support, and GCash for the strategic partnership, making Victorias a model for other LGUs in the country,” Benitez said.

Earlier this year, the city government created a digital road map for a smart city masterplan merging technology and government.

For the crafting of the smart city master plan, Benitez tapped the services of Aboitiz Data Innovation, a Singapore-based data science and artificial intelligence company.(PNA)