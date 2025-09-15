Victorias City no longer host of inaugural Women’s Futsal World Cup

THE City Government of Victorias in Negros Occidental will no longer serve as a host city for the historic inaugural Futsal Women’s World Cup in November 2025.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF), together with the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), said in a statement that after a comprehensive review of logistical and operational considerations, and in light of ongoing situations, it has been decided that Victorias City will no longer serve as a host for this edition of the tournament.

The adjustment also reflects Fifa and the LOC's joint objective to streamline and reduce the tournament footprint, ensuring the most efficient delivery of the event, the PFF said.

The federation added that it remains fully committed to delivering a historic and memorable inaugural Fifa Futsal Women’s World Cup.

"We are eager to showcase the passion of the Filipino people for the sport and invite everyone to celebrate women's futsal on the global stage in Pasig City," the PFF said.

John Anthony Gutierrez, PFF president, earlier said Fifa has awarded the Philippines the hosting of the first-ever Fifa Futsal Women’s World Cup.

He said Fifa has four quadrennial events: the Men’s Football World Cup, the Women’s Football World Cup, the Men’s Futsal World Cup, and now the inaugural Women’s Futsal World Cup.

Gutierrez added that 16 nations will be competing in the Women’s Futsal World Cup, and as host, the Philippines is already assured of a spot. The other 15 countries will have to go through qualifications in their respective continents, which include Asia, Europe, North/Central America, South America, and Oceania. (MAP)