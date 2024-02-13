Victorias City, NVC ink deal for nutrition program, master plan

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez signed on Monday, February 12, the memoranda of agreement and understanding with the Negrense Volunteers for Change Foundation, Inc., (NVC) for the Mingo MingGROW Protocol of Stunted Children and the creation of the Nutrition Master Plan.

Mingo MingGROW Protocol is a 12-month complementary nutrition program for stunted children ages 6 to 36 months old.

According to the World Health Organization, stunted children are those who have impaired growth and development due to poor nutrition, repeated infection, and deficient psychosocial stimulation.

A total of 61 children from the 15 barangays in Victorias are identified as stunted and are beneficiaries of the said program.

These stunted children were determined during the 3rd Quarterly Assembly of Mingo Nutrition Program held last January 18.

Enclosed in the memorandum of agreement, NVC shall ensure the daily provision of 16 to 24 ounces of fresh milk per child, prescribed vitamins, and minerals during the first month.

They shall also facilitate home and group visits and assist in creating family and community gardens for sustainable food supply, among others.

NVC CEO and President Milagros Kilayko introduced the new nutrition program and the Bingo Score Card which will serve as a tool for building a nutrition-focused community.

Through the program, the Barangay Nutrition Scholars will lead peer groups, consisting of the mothers of beneficiaries, they will be monitoring and recording the developments of the identified children.

All peer groups created for this program will be qualified for the jackpot prize or cash incentive at the end of the project period as soon as they complete the prescribed nutrition requirements.

These initiatives will be all in coordination with the Victorias LGU.

In addition, NVC emphasized that the siblings of the identified program beneficiaries will also be given Mingo meals.

Moreover, Mayor Javi also signed the memorandum of understanding with NVC for the planning and development of Victorias City Nutrition Master Plan.

As stated in the MOU, Victorias City will be one of the laboratories of NVC for the implementation of the newly designed and tested protocols for the eradication of malnutrition.

Mayor Javi said in his message that through the partnership, the LGU aims to achieve zero stunted and severely stunted children in Victorias City.

Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III, SP Committee Chair on Health Councilor Danilo De Asis Jr., Councilors Audie Malaga, Hermie Millan, Dino Acuña, and Dexter Senido, DOH Development Management Officer IV Adrian Hort Ramos, Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Portia Mallorca, City Health Officer Dr. Richard Garlitos, OIC-City Agriculturist Leni Lacuesta, NVC Executive Director Inah Uytiepo, and Barangay Nutrition Scholars joined the activity.

Victorias LGU and NVC launched their first partnership last April 12, 2023, with the Supplementary Feeding Program for 307 undernourished children in the city. (PR)