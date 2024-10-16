Victorias City pursues twin food security, sustainable agri programs

The City of Victorias in Negros Occidental has introduced two major initiatives to ensure food security and sustainable agriculture in observance of the World Food Day on Oct. 16.

These include the Kadiwa ng Pangulo, which was launched with a three-day trade fair over the weekend, and the “Project Victory”, both aimed at addressing food accessibility and empowering farmers and fisherfolk.

Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez on Monday underscored the need to rethink food systems to ensure that every household has access to nutritious and affordable food”.

“We need to recreate, redesign, and reimagine our food system to be healthy,” Benitez said in a statement in relation to the launch of Kadiwa ng Pangulo and “Project Victory” on Oct. 11.

He noted that World Food Day 2024 emphasizes “the critical importance of access to nutritious food as a basic human right, a key factor in ensuring a better life and a better future for all”.

The City Agriculture’s Office is organizing the Kadiwa ng Pangulo trade fair to promote accessibility and affordability of basic food necessities such as fruits, vegetables, and livestock.

For broader food security efforts, Victorias City is also implementing the Project Victory themed “Championing Intergenerational Well-Being for Victoriasanons” in partnership with private agri-business organization AGREA Agricultural Systems International Inc.

Cherrie Atilano, founding farmer and chief executive officer of AGREA, said initiatives like Project Victory can “create lasting change in communities by ensuring that nutritious food is available to all”.

The initiative seeks to provide farmers and fisherfolks with the tools and opportunities necessary to boost their productivity, improve their livelihoods, and secure the city’s food supply.

Earlier this year, the city government entered into a memorandum of agreement with AGREA to allow the city to develop strategies to create a food security and nutrition master plan.

“Project Victory is designed for the benefit of all local farmers and fisherfolks, ensuring that their hard work translates to sustained income and community impact,” Councilor Deilen Hofileña, chairperson of the City Council’s committee on agriculture, said in a statement. (PNA)