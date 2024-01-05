Victorias City to collaborate with DA for demo farm

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel "Javi" Benitez said Thursday, January 4, that the city government is collaborating with the Department of Agriculture for a demo farm as a showcase for the new fertilizers.

The project was one of the matters discussed by Benitez with Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. on Wednesday, January 3.

"Generally, I will be sending requests for irrigation, farm to market roads, fertilizers, and several machineries," Benitez said.

"He gave us a tip that we should focus on high-value crops and corn (aside from rice). Not only for Victorias, but also as a region," Benitez further said.

“Our collaboration will be a demo farm in Victorias as a showcase for the new fertilizers,” the mayor added.

"I believe we are starting the year right by highlighting Victorias City's commitment by tripling our local budget for agriculture. At the same time, discussing with Sec. Tiu Laurel about innovative strategies for agricultural development and sustainable growth," Benitez further said.*