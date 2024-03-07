Victorias City tourism sites waive entrance fee for women on March 8

BACOLOD CITY–Top tourism sites in Victorias City, Negros Occidental, will offer free entrance for women and girls during the observance of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Sites which waive entrance fees are the Victorias Aquatic Center and the Gawahon Eco-Park.

In a statement, Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez reiterated his administration’s commitment to acknowledging the invaluable contributions of women to the progress and development of the city.

“We need to empower women in various sectors, recognizing their vital role in shaping the city’s vibrant community and ensuring its continued success,” he added.

Benitez also encouraged workers in all offices of the city government, national government agencies, and barangay councils to join the celebration by wearing anything purple on all Fridays of March, which is National Women’s Month.

“In solidarity with women’s empowerment and gender equality, everyone is encouraged to wear anything purple on March 8,” he added.

The city government, this month, also launched an all-women cast video of the national anthem, Lupang Hinirang, which will be played in all official events and activities throughout the month. (PNA)