Victorias City traffic, DRRM offices upgrade safety, security equipment

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez turned over various safety and security equipment to Victorias Traffic Authority Office (VTAO) and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Oct. 25.

Among the resources they received were 20 8LED strobe lights, 2 megaphones, 50 traffic cones, 45 reflectorized vests, 38 raincoats, 45 flashlights, a unit of base radio, and 10 handheld radios.

The City Mayor emphasized that the distribution of safety and security equipment is aimed at intensifying the efforts of the city to promote peace and order and empower the personnel of VTAO and CDRRMO.

Hence, the safety and security equipment shall be used to promote police visibility in the locality, strengthen the security for the welfare and safety of the general public, empower law enforcement officers, and reinforce the activities of PNP against illegal drugs, other hindrances to peace and order, and lawlessness on the city’s roads.

It was also announced during the event that the CCTV Installation and Equipment for the Bureau of Fire Protection-Victorias was already installed and all are functional and operating every day.

Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III, Councilor Derek Palanca, and Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer Rodolfo Retirado together with the CDRRMO Rescue Team, traffic enforcers, and representatives from PNP-Victorias convened for the ceremonial turnover. (PR)