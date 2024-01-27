Victorias City Treasurer completes study mission in South Korea

Victorias City Treasurer Maria Rosielyn Gustilo participated in the Foreign Study Mission on Local Governance and Innovation for Local Economic Development in South Korea last November 27 to December 3, 2023.

The said study mission is under the Adaptive Governance and Innovation for Local Executives (AGILE) Program initiated by Senator Francis Tolentino.

It served as a platform for information exchange for public servants where they shared best practices while enhancing networks for possible international collaboration.

They are joined by representatives from the Office of Senator Tolentino, the Development Academy of the Philippines, Local Treasurers, and Local Assessors.

The program’s mission partner is the KDI School of Policy and Management, a graduate school that is affiliated with the Korea Development Institute and a member of the National Research Council for Economics, Humanities, and Social Sciences.

During the Foreign Study Mission, the Philippine Ambassador to the Republic of Korea H.E. Theresa Dizon-De Vega assured that the Philippine Embassy is fully prepared to support members of the Philippine Government in facilitating connections between LGUs and Korean stakeholders.

The participants also learned about South Korea’s path from poverty to prosperity, Governance for Urban Regeneration, Evolution of Digital Government in Korea, and New Local Governance for Regional Development.

Alongside the study mission, they also conducted site visits at the Seoul Metropolitan Expressway Traffic Information Center, Kyunggi Agriculture and 6th Industry Convergence Center, Digital Government Exhibit Hall, and were given the chance to experience the Korean culture at Insadong Traditional Street, Gyeongbokgung Palace Namsan Cable Car and Seoul Tower. (PR)