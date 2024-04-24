Victorias City vice mayor, 9 councilors resign from PDP-Laban

The vice mayor and the nine city councilors of Victorias City, Negros Occidental, have submitted their irrevocable resignation as members of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) effective immediately.

In a letter addressed to Palawan 2nd District Rep. Jose Alvarez, party president, through Astra Pimentel-Naik, executive director and Jesus Hinlo, deputy secretary-general for Visayas, they lamented that Hinlo has decided, if needed, to field former Victorias City Mayor Francis Frederick “Wantan” Palanca as its gubernatorial candidate in Negros Occidental against incumbent Governor Eugenio Jose "Bong" Lacson for the 2025 mid-term elections.

The letter, dated April 24, was signed by Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III and Councilors Derek Palanca, Deilen Hofileña, Dino Jose Maria Acuña, Danilo de Asis, Jr., Audie Malaga, Teresita Bartolome, Hermie Millan, Dexter Senido and Joji Larraga.

"We note that such decision was made without consultation with the undersigned PDP-Laban members and incumbent officials of Victorias City, Negros Occidental," the officials said.

They added that it appears that the leadership of PDP-Laban in Negros Occidental under Hinlo has “overlooked the basic principle that an organization should promote inclusivity through consultation before decision, not the other way around."

"More importantly, we could not agree more with the statement of our Local Chief Executive, Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez, that "the governance style and decisions during former Mayor Palanca's administration do not reflect the current and future direction of Victorias City. It has our complete and full support," they said.

"Finally, this decision of the PDP-Laban no longer aligns, and is therefore inconsistent, with the principles upon which we wish to govern and serve as public servants to our constituents. Thus, in view of these recent developments, we, City Vice Mayor and Councilors of Victorias City, hereby tender our irrevocable resignation from PDP," they also said.

Hinlo said they are considering Palanca to run as governor against Lacson.

Palanca has yet to issue a statement about the matter.

His son, Councilor Derek Palanca, is among the Victorias City officials who resigned from PDP-Laban.

Hinlo, on the other hand, said Palanca has not yet accepted his offer, including Toboso Councilor Richard Jaojoco who was earlier reported to be PDP-Laban’s candidate for vice governor.*