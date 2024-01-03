Victorias City welcomes the New Year

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez together with his girlfriend, actress Sue Ramirez, city officials, department heads, employees, and Victoriahanons welcomed the new year with a fireworks display at the Victorias City Public Plaza, January 1.

In his New Year message, Mayor Javi congratulated everyone for the numerous victories and dreams that were realized in the previous year.

He also inspired everyone to consider 2024 as a brand-new opportunity to serve with excellence, facing the new year full of hope and positivity, with love for God and compassion.

To celebrate the promise of a new year, Project Juan Band and Cyberplay Band captivated the audience with their musical performances.

Furthermore, the awarding of the Coca-Cola-sponsored parol-making contest also took place.

Rico Jornadal was announced first place winner, followed by Darin Jornadal (second place), and Jamaica Hojilla (third place), all from Barangay XXI. (PR)