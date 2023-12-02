Victorias City’s DRRM receives tech upgrade

The City Government of Victorias received IoT-powered disaster monitoring sensors from Packetworx Inc., November 28.

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez signed the deed of donation together with Packetworx Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jose Arnold Bagabaldo, Chief Commercial Officer Benigno Marasigan, and Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer Rodolfo Retirado.

CDRRMO now has two packetSENSE Rainfall Gauge for rainfall monitoring, three packetLEVEL Ultrasonic Proximity Sensors for flood/water level monitoring at bridges and rivers, and three packetSUBLEVEL Hydrostatic Pressure Sensors for flood/water level monitoring at street level, courtesy of Packetworx.

The City was also given free use of LoRaWAN Network and packetVIEW Application to be used alongside the donated devices.

These sensors shall be utilized to detect floods effectively and augment disaster response.

In his message, Mayor Javi thanked Packetworx for their donated devices and emphasized the need for an improved disaster monitoring system in the city.

In response, Packetworx CEO Bagabaldo shared their vision of creating an IoT-powered future and smart cities. They also thanked the LGU for the successful partnership.

It was also revealed that Victorias is the first city in the whole Western Visayas Region to receive IoT equipment from Packetworx. (PR)