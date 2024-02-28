Victorias City's Kadalag-an Festival set

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel "Javi" Benitez confirmed Wednesday, February 28, the arrival of Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos on March 14 for the city's 26th Kadalag-an Festival.

Benitez made the announcement during the signing of the memorandum of agreement between Victorias City and the Asenso Sidlak Foundation.

Benitez said Abalos will be coming for the inauguration of the evacuation center located in the city.

Charter Day highlight will have GMA artists in the afternoon and Parokya ni Edgar at night.

On March 22, the Kadalagan Queen pageant night will be held, with actor Sam Milby to serenade them.

Ben&Ben will also perform on March 23 at the new government site which is the Festival Site.

Benitez also said that his girlfriend, actress Sue Ramirez, will join Victoriahanon on March 21-24.

He said they want to build a community, and camaraderie among

Victoriahanons to be happy which increases the quality of life.

The Kadalag-an Festival is scheduled for March 14 to 24.*