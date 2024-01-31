Victorias completes spay, neuter training

A total of 50 dogs and 37 cats received free spaying and neutering as part of the Spay and Neuter Training Program of the City Veterinary Office at Victorias City Sports and Amusement Center, last January 22.

Themed "Libre Kapon sa Ido kag Kuring to Victoriahanon," the event saw the active participation of 27 highly skilled veterinary doctors in spaying and neutering techniques.

The event, organized by the Philippine Veterinary Medical Association (PVMA) in collaboration with various animal welfare organizations, aimed to advance surgical techniques in addressing immediate concerns in animal welfare, promoting responsible pet ownership, and controlling animal population.

PVMA Vice President Dr. Harris Constantino along with Dr. Rey Del Napoles spearheaded the training sessions.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mitzi Padrinao and Dr. Joy Santos were the mentors for spay and neuter activities and coordinators for pain management, respectively.

City Veterinary Office under the direction of City Veterinarian Dr. John Michael Cabuguason led the program implementation which received support from the Philippine Animal Health Association (PAHA), Vets Love Nature, Animal Health Care, CARE, B.A.R.K. Pawssion Project, and BACH Project PH.

This initiative not only contributed to the well-being of the animals but also empowered local veterinarians with enhanced skills to better serve the community.

The successful completion of the program marked a significant initiative in promoting animal welfare and responsible pet ownership in Victorias.

The impact of the Spay and Neuter Training Program is expected to resonate positively throughout the community, ensuring a brighter and healthier future for both pets and their owners. (PR)