Victorias distributes aid to ASF-affected hog raisers

The City Government of Victorias continues to provide aid to local hog raisers affected by the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) through the Swine Development Program Insurance, March 1.

Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez led the distribution of financial assistance to Nelson Batolina Sr., Nelson Batolina Jr., Mark Lee Formas, Darwin Balolot, and Benigno Perono.

This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burdens faced by hog raisers grappling with ASF-induced losses.

Last June 6, 2023, the City Veterinary Office reported two confirmed ASF cases, prompting the establishment of Executive Order No. 39 Series of 2023.

This order initiated the Swine Development Program Insurance Fund to provide coverage for the 10% of swine previously uninsured by the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC).

Out of the city's swine population of 1,584, a total of 1,425 heads were insured under the Swine Insurance Program of PCIC.

This provision of financial assistance underscores the city's commitment to supporting its agricultural community, ensuring the resilience and sustainability of hog raisers in Victorias City. (PR)