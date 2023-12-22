Victorias farmers receive livestock, poultry from LGU

The City of Victorias launched the Livestock Dispersal Program at the Don Alejandro Acuña Yap Quiña Arts and Cultural Center, December 12.

The program provides substantial support to local farmers affected by the African Swine Fever (ASF) in their livelihood recovery.

Hence, the LGU is committed to fostering resilience in the agricultural sector and does not only extend financial assistance but also actively contributes to the sustainability of the local agriculture industry by providing healthy livestock.

The event was graced by the Chief of Staff to the City Mayor and Culture and Ethics Office Dr. Joselito Diaz representing Under the leadership of Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez, OIC-City Agriculturist Leni Lacuesta, and City Veterinarian John Michael Cabuguason

Qualified beneficiaries received 150 heads of Rhode Island red chicken, 3 modules of egg machine consisting of 144 laying chickens, 300 heads of mallard ducks, and 15 heads of goats.

The Livestock Dispersal Program is a testament to Victorias City's commitment to the welfare and prosperity of its agriculture sector, contributing to the broader economic recovery efforts in the aftermath of the ASF.

Thus, this initiative reflects the City's dedication to sustainable development and fostering resilience within its agricultural landscape. (PR)