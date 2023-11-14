Victorias fisherfolk get fiberglass fishing boats

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez led the ceremonial turnover of 26 units of fiberglass fishing boats amounting to over P1 million at the Feeder Port, Barangay VI-A last November 12.

The provision is made possible through the city government’s Bottoms Up Budgeting (BUB) Project, in collaboration with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

BFAR has granted the fiberglass fishing boats to the seven fisherfolk associations and two cooperatives in Victorias.

Each boat is worth approximately P70,000 and is equipped with engines and accessories.

The assistance has extended not only to local fishing communities but also to families heavily affected by the typhoons Egay and Odette.

In his message, the City Mayor congratulated the beneficiaries and emphasized the City's unwavering commitment to prioritizing its agriculture sector which is crucial to maintaining food security and sustainability in the locality.

He also revealed that the city government has increased the budget allocation for agriculture in the upcoming year.

This shall pave the way for more development programs for the local farmers and fisherfolk communities, including livestock production.

Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III, SP Committee Chair on Agriculture, Fisheries, and Aquatic Resources Councilor Deilen Hofileña, Councilors Dexter Senido, Warlito Undar, and Richard Julius Sablan graced the turnover.

Also in attendance were barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials from Barangays VI-A, IX, and XIII, officers of various associations, and program beneficiaries.

Vice Mayor Bantug, Councilor Hofileña, OIC-City Agriculturist Leni Lacuesta, and Fisheries Coordinator Eduardo Fuentebella, collectively conveyed their messages of appreciation for the initiative which reflected the collective efforts and commitment of the City and its stakeholders in improving the welfare of the residents in coastal communities.

Chairperson of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (FARMC) and Boulevard Small Fisherfolks Association, Karen Beraye expressed her gratitude to the city government on behalf of the beneficiaries and shared their challenges, needs, and predicaments.

Cleaners and Small Fishermen Association, Pagatpatan Fisherfolks Association, Sool Fisherfolks Association, Hopeshine Consumers Cooperative, Fishermen’s Partners Producers Cooperative, Boulevard Fisherfolks Association, Barangay VI-A Women’s Fisherfolks Association, United Fisherfolks Association, and Victorias Fisherfolks Association of Barangay IX were among the fisherfolk associations who received the fishing boats. (PR)