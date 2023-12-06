Victorias joins World AIDS Day, VAW-free PH campaign

Victorias City recently took part in the commemoration of the 35th World AIDS day, and the 18-day nationwide campaign to end violence against women and their children though various activities in the locality.

The Victorias City Health Office led the commemoration of the 35th World AIDS Day through a symbolic candle lighting activity at the City Public Plaza, December 1.

In an effort to combat the looming threat of an HIV epidemic and dispel misconceptions surrounding the disease, CHO gathered 300 participants including barangay health workers, local STI HIV AIDS council members, Victorias Zumba Group, and CHO personnel to join the candle lighting activity.

The activity fostered a sense of responsibility and understanding about the disease.

Thus, the candle lighting ceremony served as a tribute to those who have lost their lives to the disease and had stressed the importance of continued education and prevention.

Furthermore, a pivotal aspect of the initiative was to provide an environment that encourages increased acceptance for people with STI, HIV, and AIDS.

City Health Officer Dr. Richard Garlitos, Supervising Administrative Officer IV April Golda Acuña, and STI HIV AIDS Program Coordinator Mary Grace De La Rosa led the initiation of the activity.

This year’s World AIDS Day had been a solemn yet impactful occasion that united the Victoriahanon community in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

VAW-free Victorias

All barangays in Victorias City recently underwent on-site monitoring and evaluation conducted by the City Social Welfare and Development Office to ensure the efficient operation of their Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) desks, November 28 to 30.

CSWDO validators, Rhozelle Joyce Torre, Sheila Mae Macasa, and Airen Grace Ladrillo evaluated and monitored the respective VAWC desks of the barangays.

This is to guarantee that the barangay VAWC desks work collaboratively with CSWDO, WCPD, and other stakeholders, playing a vital role in safeguarding the welfare of VAWC victims and handling the cases appropriately.

This initiative is part of the 18-day campaign to end VAWC, aligning with the global effort to eliminate violence and provide support to victims.

Furthermore, the on-site evaluation conducted by CSWDO reinforced the commitment to addressing VAWC and creating safer communities. (PR)