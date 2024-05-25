Victorias launches first history book

Victorias City is embarking on another milestone with the launching of its first-ever history book written by renowned Negrosanon Historian Modesto Sa-onoy, May 23.

“This book captures the essence of who we are,” Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez said in his message.

He emphasized that the legacy of Victorias is preserved for future generations through the history book.

The book, titled “History of Victorias 1845-1945”, featured the beginnings of Victorias from being an ancient settlement known as Malihaw until it grew as a thriving municipality in the early post-war era.

According to the city mayor, among the remarkable events included in the book are the growth of the education landscape and the development of the various industries in the city.

Mayor Javi hoped that the book would serve as a record of the city’s rich history and as a beacon guiding every Victoriasanon towards a future where they continue to honor their roots while striving for progress and prosperity.

“Let us reflect on the lessons of our past and draw inspiration from the stories of courage, perseverance, and innovation that define our heritage,” he urged.

Moreover, Sa-onoy revealed that the Victorias City History Book was the most challenging book he had written.

He expressed his gratitude to Benitez and city officials for the opportunity to write the city’s history.

Councilor Dino Acuña wrote the book's introduction, assisted Sa-onoy in the research process, and sought valuable resources and materials during the production of the book.

He delivered a welcome message during the book launch and thanked Sa-onoy for writing the book.

A ceremonial signing of the first copy of the book was signed by the author and was then turned over to the city mayor.

Victorias City is the first component city in the Province of Negros Occidental to launch a history book.

This invaluable piece of the city’s heritage will be placed soon in various libraries and national archives.

Benitez also promised that this would be accessible to everyone soon.

The History Book was made possible through the initiative of Mayor Javi Benitez, the leadership of Modesto Sa-onoy, and the efforts of the editorial board composed of Councilor Dino Acuña, Asenso Sidlak Foundation Inc. President Serafin Plotria Jr., Communication Consultant La-arni Aguilar, Media Consultant Julmer Iligan, Community Affairs Officer Remia Pabalinas, and Executive Assistants Krisha Marie Semellano and Steven Laborte.

Victorias city officials, punong barangays, department heads, City Schools and Division Office, Impress Quality Printing Phils, Inc., Rev. Fr. Noli Blancaflor, and some descendants of the families mentioned in the history book joined the book launching. (PR)