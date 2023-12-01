Victorias LGU benchmarks in Singapore with ADI

For the first time, Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez together with Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III and the city department heads traveled to Singapore for a four-day benchmarking and immersion workshop with Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI), last November 20 to 23.​

The four-day immersion was aimed for Smart Cities Road Mapping and had equipped department heads to craft the Smart Victorias City Masterplan.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Javi shared that the benchmarking was initiated to closely align the LGU’s development and planning goals.

“It has been quite a journey for all of us, learning directly from experts and fortifying our partnership with ADI in our shared vision for a smart, sustainable, and inclusive future VictoriasCity,” the City Mayor said in his post.

Mayor Javi also emphasized that no government funds were used for the said benchmarking and immersion activity.

LGU Victorias sealed a partnership with ADI last September 28 for the Smart City Master Plan.

Enclosed in the partnership is the implementation of streamlined government operations, improved governance, and upgraded public services through the use of transformative AI consulting, data-driven IoT, and sustainable solutions.

ADI is a data science and artificial intelligence company based in Singapore.

Following the benchmarking activity, all department heads underwent a three-day workshop with ADI in creating the Smart City Masterplan, from November 28 to 30, at the Victorias City Resort.*