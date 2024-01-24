Victorias LGU combats truck overloading with 14-feet height rule

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez announced the implementation of a 14-feet height rule for sugarcane trucks to avoid overloading, January 22.

This initiative is a response to recent complaints about overloaded sugar cane trucks, posing potential hazards to the residents of Victorias.

In addition to addressing immediate concerns, Mayor Javi shared in his message during the flag-raising ceremony the city's preparations for the upcoming 2024 Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) evaluation.

He shared insights from the LGU’s recent SGLG meeting where key areas were identified, reinforcing the city's commitment to maintaining its status as an SGLG awardee for 2024.

Mayor Javi underscored the importance of sustaining best practices and excelling in more categories in the next evaluation.

Furthermore, Mayor Javi provided updates from the recent meeting with the Local Housing Board regarding the existing housing projects in the city.

He revealed that a moratorium has been granted for payments associated with specified housing projects within the City.

Moreover, Mayor Javi surprised the city employees with a free ice cream available for all at the Mayor’s Office, a valuable gesture as an appreciation for their hard work.

The awarding of the SP Resolutions was then led by the City Mayor, Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III, and the city officials.

City Social Welfare and Development Officer Joy Reunir and Focal Person for Women Joyce Torre were commended for winning second place in the search for the Most Gender Responsive Local Government Unit in the Province of Negros Occidental.

Colegio De Sta. Ana De Victorias - Junior Titans were also given commendation for being the champion during the Negros Occidental Private Schools Sports Cultural Educational Association (NOPSSCEA) Season 43 Secondary Basketball Championship.

Lastly, it was announced that auditions for Victorias City Chorale will be open on January 26 at the Training Center from 9 AM to 5 PM. (PR)