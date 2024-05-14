Victorias LGU distributes subsidies to VAW desk officers, CDWs

The City Government of Victorias distributed provincial subsidy to 26 Barangay Violence Against Women Desk Officers (BVAW DOs) and salary subsidies to 48 Child Development Workers (CDWs) at Barangay IV, May 9.

Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez graced the activity and recognized the invaluable contributions and role of CDWs and BVAW DOs in ensuring the safety and well-being of Victoriahanon women and children.

He revealed his plan to hold a series of site visits to assess the needs of 48 Child Development Centers in the city and assured the LGU’s commitment to supporting these vital community resources.

Furthermore, the City Mayor emphasized the importance of having Women’s Centers for victims of violence and abuse.

Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office and the Provincial Treasurer's Office facilitated the distribution.

The activity, spearheaded by the City Social Welfare and Development Office, recognized the dedication and commitment of the CDWs and BVAW DOs to tirelessly serve the community. (PR)