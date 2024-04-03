Victorias LGU distributes wheelchairs, canes for elderly, PWDs

UPDATE. Victorias City Government distributed assistive devices to Victoriahanons with disabilities, senior citizens, and those with illnesses through the City Social Welfare and Development Office, recently.

Last March 27, wheelchairs were provided to Danilo Orellanes from Barangay VI, Juanita Quiocson and Lizette Martinez from Barangay VII, Gilda Malihoc from Barangay X, Lourdes Samson from Barangay XIII, Marietta Divinagracia from Barangay XIX - A, and Melly Ganuyo from Barangay XXI.

Additionally, Carmen Consulta of Barangay IX was provided with a quad cane.

Through the distribution of assistive devices, LGU Victorias exemplifies its dedication to fostering inclusivity and improving the well-being of residents facing disabilities and health challenges. (PR)