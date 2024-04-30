VICTORIAS LGU HOLDS PALARONG PINOY BARANGAY WORKERS & KIDS EDITION

Victorias kids, barangay workers play ‘larong pinoy’

A total of Php 200,000 worth of prizes were given to winners of the Palarong Pinoy Barangay Workers and Kids Edition in celebration of the 118th Malihaw Festival, April 27.

Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez opened the competition and emphasized the significance of the activity to the community.

“Activities like this bring the community closer and are vital in promoting inclusivity and community engagement,” he said.

He also congratulated City Administrator Atty. Lindolf De Castro and his office for the success of the activity while wishing the participants the best of luck.

ACT-CIS Party List Representative Erwin Tulfo joined the activity and commended the unique initiative of the LGU in celebration of its patronal fiesta.

Joining also the festivities were Rep. Jose Francisco “Kiko” Benitez, city and barangay officials, department heads, and several Victoriahanons.

In the Kids Edition, children aged 7 to 12 participated in various traditional Pinoy games such as Planting Rice, Calamansi Relay, Hep-Hep Hooray, Blowing Cup, and Balloon Caterpillar.

Barangay Workers went head to head in the Fire Noodles and Dynamite Eating Challenge, Giant Volleyball, Paper Dance, Planting Rice, and Longest Line.

For "Pera o Bayong”, Barangay Worker from Barangay XIV won Php 15,000 while the Kids Edition winner from Barangay VI took home the Php 25,000 grand prize.

Four brand-new tablets were given away for both editions. (PR)